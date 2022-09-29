IMPACT Wrestling star Masha Slamovich recently joined Denise Salcedo for an in-depth interview about the industry, which included Slamovich hyping up her Knockouts title matchup against Jordynne Grace at the company’s upcoming Bound For Glory pay-per-view. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How winning the Knockouts title at BFG would be a full circle moment:

“It would be… I believe we were talking earlier about cherries on top of situations, I think it would be absolutely perfect. It would be the complete circle, the full circle.”

How cool it is that she’s once again facing Jordynne Grace:

“From the very beginning when I wrestled Jordynne Grace in 2019 and now to see in what three, four years since then, how much we’ve both changed. I think it’s gonna be very exciting.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)