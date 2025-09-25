Masha Slamovich has released a statement regarding the domestic abuse allegations made against her. As previously reported, TNA launched an internal investigation on Wednesday after a friend of AKIRA — her former partner — shared dozens of screenshots online accusing Slamovich of abuse. The screenshots appeared to show Slamovich admitting to striking AKIRA, making financial demands, and engaging in emotional abuse. AKIRA has since confirmed the allegations.

Following the claims, Slamovich was pulled from several independent bookings and is believed to have been removed from her scheduled match with Ash By Elegance at TNA Victory Road. On Wednesday, she addressed the situation in a statement posted to Twitter. She wrote,

“Up until the beginning of this year, I was in a toxic and mutually destructive relationship. We hurt each other deeply, and in private moments, failed to treat each other with the consideration and respect we both deserve.

I take responsibility for my actions and I am sorry, embarrassed, and ashamed of the role I played in our relationship and the way things turned out.

In the time since, I have sought help to reflect on this time and deal with conflict in more mature, healthier, and sustainable ways.

I apologize to those that I let down, including my former partner. I hope he is able to heal.

This will be my only statement on the matter.

– Masha”

Additionally, reports surfaced on Wednesday evening noting that Slamovich’s TNA contract is nearing its expiration. Even before the allegations, there was uncertainty regarding whether she would re-sign with the company.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, available 24/7, for confidential assistance from a trained advocate.