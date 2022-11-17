IMPACT star Masha Slamovich recently joined The Angle Podcast for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including her thoughts on the Bound For Glory matchup she had with Jordynne Grace for the IMPACT Knockouts title, and how she is steadily preparing for their Last Knockouts Standing rematch. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says she is very proud of the match with Grace at Bound For Glory:

Even though the match didn’t have the desired outcome for me, I am definitely acknowledging the fact that it was probably the best match of the night, and as some of the ratings say, the top-rated Knockouts match in IMPACT history, and certainly a Match of the Year contender. I am very proud of that match, and I think iron sharpens iron.

On their upcoming Last Knockouts Standing rematch:

I think that I’m stepping into one of my favorite realms, playing with all of the weapons that I very much enjoy. So I think Jordynne Grace better be the one thinking on ideas and preparing for the match.

What it would mean to her to win the Knockouts title:

It would solidity everything that I’ve done. It will be another goal of mine reached. Then, after I become champion this Friday at Over Drive, my next steps will be revealed. Step by step, one thing at a time.

