Masha Slamovich has been one of the hottest acts in the industry over the last year, and her winning the West Coast Pro Women’s Championship earlier this month added to that streak.

The IMPACT star defeated Sandra Moone in the West Coast Pro women’s finals to capture the title, which she carries alongside her GCW championship. WWE Hall of Famer Lita ended up presenting Slamovich with the title on that night.

Speaking with Fightful, Slamovich reflects on sharing that moment with the legendary Lita.

It was absolutely something that I could never have imagined. I watched Lita growing up and I thought she was one of the coolest divas in WWE. So I never thought that she would be presenting me with a belt.

Later in the interview Slamovich discusses her love for the indie promotion, then states that she looks forward to facing Sandra Moone again at some point in the future.

Especially at West Coast Pro after having put in a year / year and a half of work in a company that, much like GCW, I’m very committed to and I’m very proud of what we do there. Not just me. I think everybody else at West Coast Pro works really, really hard. Another moment that was just pretty surreal, pretty incredible. I just gotta say, the match with Sandra Moone, I thoroughly enjoyed and I look forward to a rematch.

Elswehere in the interview, Slamovich discussed winning the GCW world championship from Nick Gage. You can read about that here.