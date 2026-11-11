Mason Rook is back in WWE NXT, and apparently his road to returning was more difficult than most fans realize.

The WWE NXT Superstar resurfaced during the November 10 episode of WWE NXT on The CW, attacking reigning NXT Champion Grayson Waller following an in-ring confrontation involving Waller and Shiloh Hill.

Rook had been absent from NXT programming since late September, when it was announced ahead of the September 29 episode that he was not medically cleared to compete.

Before being sidelined, Rook had been scheduled to challenge Waller for the NXT Championship.

Following his surprise return on Tuesday night, Rook took to social media to address his time away, suggesting that the circumstances surrounding his absence were more serious than previously known.

“Only a select few know the severity of what I’ve come back from,” Rook wrote via his official X account. “I worked my ass off to get back ahead of schedule.”

Although he did not disclose the specific medical issue that kept him out of action, Rook made it clear that he intends to make up for lost time now that he has returned.

“Strap in,” Rook continued. “Because I’m gonna cause a ‘Rookus’.”