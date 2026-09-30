Mason Rook has issued a statement after being pulled from his scheduled NXT Championship match.

Rook was originally set to challenge Grayson Waller for the title on the September 29 episode of WWE NXT after earning the opportunity earlier this month. Ahead of the show, however, WWE announced that Rook had not been medically cleared to compete.

During Tuesday night’s broadcast, NXT General Manager Robert Stone informed Waller that Rook would be unable to compete for the foreseeable future.

Following the show, Rook took to X to address the situation and apologize for being unable to compete.

“I’m sorry,” he wrote. “Sometimes life is cruel. Every fibre of my being wanted to compete tonight but unfortunately it is out of my control.”

Rook remained optimistic about his eventual return.

“I promise this is just a speed bump and not a road block,” he added.

The nature and severity of Rook’s injury have not been disclosed, and there is currently no timetable for his return to the ring.

Rook earned his NXT Championship opportunity on the September 15 episode of NXT, defeating Saquon Shugars and Tony D’Angelo in a triple threat match to become the No. 1 contender.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 9/29/26 coverage.