WWE has announced a last-minute change to the lineup for tonight’s episode of NXT.

Mason Rook is no longer medically cleared to compete on the September 29 show and has been pulled from his scheduled NXT Championship match against Grayson Waller.

Waller will still put the NXT Championship on the line tonight, although WWE has yet to reveal who will replace Rook as his challenger.

No additional details regarding Rook’s status have been announced beyond WWE confirming that he is not medically cleared to compete.

Rook had earned the title opportunity by defeating Saquon Shugars and Tony D’Angelo in a triple threat match two weeks ago. He has remained in the NXT Championship picture since arriving on the brand.

Waller, meanwhile, is in the midst of another run in NXT and captured the NXT Championship from D’Angelo at Heatwave 2026 last month.

Tonight’s show will also feature Thea Hail challenging Zaria for the WWE Women’s North American Championship.

Additionally, Myles Borne will speak, while the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic continues with a pair of tournament matches. Nathan Frazer & Axiom will face Cutler James & Osiris Griffin, while Mini Vikingo & Chazz Hall square off against Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo & Uriah Connors.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE NXT Results coverage.