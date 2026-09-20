Mason Rook has addressed the online reaction to his appearance following his WWE NXT debut.

Rook received some criticism on social media over his look after making his NXT debut. During a recent appearance on Busted Open, the 29-year-old British wrestler acknowledged the discussion while noting that his size and unique appearance played a major role in getting him to WWE in the first place.

“My size and my look and my uniqueness is what got me to the dance, but now I’m at the dance, I don’t know if that is gonna be enough to keep me at the dance, of course,” Rook said.

Rook pointed out that plenty of wrestlers have undergone physical transformations after arriving in WWE, although he recognizes that everyone’s situation is different.

“I see superstars who arrived in NXT a certain way, or WWE should I say, they arrived here and then they’ve had a transition period. But again, everyone is different,” he continued.

While Rook believes his distinctive look is part of what helped him stand out, he also admitted that he would like to lose some weight moving forward.

“Would I like to say I’d like to lose a few pounds? Of course. I’m not in denial about that,” Rook said. “But again, my uniqueness and my style is what got me here, and I’d like to think it’s what’s gonna keep me here too.”

In related news, in a different recent interview, John Cena revealed how he discovered Mason Rook before WWE.