Mason Rook has named an earlier version of Gunther as the opponent he would most like to have a dream rivalry with.

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio (full episode below), Rook discussed his admiration for Gunther and revealed that he was particularly inspired by the version of the former World Heavyweight Champion who competed as WALTER before arriving on WWE’s main roster.

While Rook enjoys Gunther’s current presentation, he believes the bigger and more imposing version of him carried a different level of intimidation.

“I enjoy this new version of him, but personally, I would say as someone who would look to be inspired by different wrestlers and look to take bits from, I would definitely say when Gunther was a bit heavier and bigger, I would say he was a lot more menacing.”

Rook explained that it was specifically that version of Gunther who influenced him as he developed his own wrestling style and presentation.

“That is who I would want to be in there with. That’s who I looked at and was like, ‘Wow, this guy is someone who I should look and try and emulate.’”

Rook has also previously named Gunther as one of his dream WrestleMania opponents.

Before becoming Gunther, the WWE star competed as WALTER and established himself as one of the most dominant wrestlers in NXT UK history. His run included a record-setting 870-day reign as NXT UK Champion.