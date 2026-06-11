A major addition has been made to the card for AEW Forbidden Door 2026.

During this week’s special AEW Dynamite: Summer Blockbuster episode, Mark Briscoe revealed that the upcoming pay-per-view will be headlined by a high-stakes twelve-man tag team steel cage match, with Briscoe and AEW World Champion MJF serving as opposing team captains.

The announcement immediately raised the stakes for the annual crossover event, as Briscoe also revealed that a future AEW World Championship opportunity is on the line. If Briscoe can lead his team to victory inside the cage, he will earn a shot at MJF’s AEW World Title.

The bout is expected to serve as the centerpiece attraction for Forbidden Door, adding another marquee match to what is already shaping up to be one of AEW’s biggest events of the year.

Big stakes.

Bigger consequences.

Forbidden Door 2026 marks the fifth installment of the annual event and will be the first edition officially co-promoted by AEW, CMLL, and Stardom. The show is scheduled for Sunday, June 28, 2026, at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

In addition to the newly announced twelve-man steel cage main event, the card will also feature the finals of both the 2026 Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament and the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 6/28 for live AEW Forbidden Door 2026 Results coverage.