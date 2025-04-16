A multi-woman tag team match has been officially added to the lineup for NXT Stand & Deliver 2025.

WWE NXT General Manager Ava revealed that Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley & Jacy Jayne), Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson, Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley, and the newly formed duo of Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade will face off in a four-way tag team elimination match at the event.

The stakes are high, as the winning team will earn a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on the April 22nd episode of NXT. The current champions, Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez, are scheduled to defend their titles against Bayley & Lyra Valkyria at WWE WrestleMania 41.

Originally, Roxanne wasn’t part of the match. However, after Ava gave her the opportunity to join if she could find a partner, Cora Jade stepped up to reunite with her former rival and form a team.

Thank you, @avawwe_! 🙌 We will have a Triple Threat Tag Team Match at #StandAndDeliver, with the winners earning a shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship! HOWEVER, if @roxanne_wwe can find a partner, it will turn into a Fatal 4-Way Match! 😱#WWENXT

DarkState is set to make its mark at NXT Stand & Deliver 2025.

The rebellious faction — Cutler James, Dion Lennox, Saquon Shugars, and Osiris Griffin — will be in action, though only three members will step into the ring to face off against Luca Crusifino, Tony D’Angelo, and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo.

This match was made official after chaos erupted in the NXT parking lot on this week’s show, where both groups clashed in an all-out brawl. The Don himself, Tony D’Angelo, arrived just in time to drive DarkState away and drop the bombshell: the match is on. While Tony voiced some frustration over Stacks taking matters into his own hands, he ultimately welcomed the opportunity to stand beside his family on the big stage.

OH. MY. GOD. The D'Angelo Family and DarkState just absolutely DESTROYED one another… 🤯#WWENXT

Thea Hail made her return on this week’s episode of NXT, competing in a qualifying match for the NXT Women’s North American Championship ladder match at NXT Stand & Deliver.

Hail faced off against Karmen Petrovic and came out on top, forcing her to tap out with a kimura submission.

Before stepping into the ring, Hail crossed paths with Andre Chase, who expressed concern about letting down Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon. Hail reassured him, saying he never let her down and that she’ll always be part of Chase U — but made it clear she’s now a grown ass woman forging her own path.

Lola Vice and Thea Hail have officially secured the final two spots in the Ladder Match set for NXT Stand & Deliver 2025, where the new NXT Women’s North American Champion will be crowned.

On this week’s episode of WWE NXT, the qualifying matches wrapped up. Lola Vice earned her place in the match by defeating Tatum Paxley, finishing her off with a decisive Spinning Back Fist to become the fifth entrant.

