AEW has announced a new matchup for this Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view in Chicago.

The AEW tag team champions FTR will team up with the Young Bucks to battle Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Juice Robinson, The Gunns) in an eight-man tag team matchup. This bout was made after the eight-man bumped into each other backstage at Wembley Stadium following FTR’s successful defense over the Young Bucks.

FTR and the Young Bucks vs. Bullet Club Gold is s et for #AEWAllOut Oh damn.#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/SghVYiPpL9 — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) August 31, 2023

UPDATED LINEUP FOR ALL OUT PPV:

AEW International Championship Match:

Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy or Penta El Zero Miedo

AEW TNT Championship:

Luchasaurus (c) vs. Darby Allin

AEW TBS Championship:

Kris Statlander (c) vs. Ruby Soho

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Miro

Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Juice Robinson, The Gunns) vs. Young Bucks & FTR