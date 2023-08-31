AEW has announced a new matchup for this Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view in Chicago.
The AEW tag team champions FTR will team up with the Young Bucks to battle Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Juice Robinson, The Gunns) in an eight-man tag team matchup. This bout was made after the eight-man bumped into each other backstage at Wembley Stadium following FTR’s successful defense over the Young Bucks.
FTR and the Young Bucks vs. Bullet Club Gold is set for #AEWAllOut
Oh damn.

It's official!
This Sunday, LIVE on PPV!
FTR & The Young Bucks vs. Bullet Club Gold at #AEWAllOut!
@youngbucks | @DaxFTR | @CashWheelerFTR | @JayWhiteNZ | @theaustingunn | @coltengunn | #JuiceRobinson

UPDATED LINEUP FOR ALL OUT PPV:
AEW International Championship Match:
Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy or Penta El Zero Miedo
AEW TNT Championship:
Luchasaurus (c) vs. Darby Allin
AEW TBS Championship:
Kris Statlander (c) vs. Ruby Soho
Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Miro
Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita
Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Juice Robinson, The Gunns) vs. Young Bucks & FTR