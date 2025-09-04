— A major name may be coming to this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

According to a report from Fightful Select, WWE is stacking the card for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown and Brock Lesnar is expected to be in Chicago this week. One source says he’s expected to arrive in the Windy City later today.

John Cena is also set to appear on the show, which could mark his final appearance on the blue brand.

— The subject of former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon came up several times during Ronda Rousey’s appearance on “The Lapsed Fan” podcast.

Rousey opened up about her time working under McMahon, beginning with the “worked” version of her armbar. She revealed that Paul “Triple H” Levesque suggested she perform the move in a way that looked convincing but avoided real damage. She agreed, noting that applying the hold for real could easily break an opponent’s arm. She said,

“That was actually Triple H that came up with that, as being the mock armbar finisher. But, it’s also, like, you could see people laying back and they’re arching on the arm and they’re holding it straight and they’re holding it right from the — if you actually took it, it would break. Yes (you can blame Triple H for the bent armbar). But how do you really — the one time I did do it when I leaned back on it straight was me and Becky (Lynch) … I think it was my heel turn or whatever and I felt like it had much more impact then. But, freakin’ Vince (McMahon) liked it so much, he was like, ‘Armbar her again! Armbar her again! Armbar her again!’… I know when Nia Jax is all pissed at me afterward. She was like, ‘We spent all year selling the hell out of this armbar and you just did three of ‘em to Becky like it was nothing.’ I’m like, ‘Dude, I’m like an avatar for a f**king 80-year-old f**king pervert on the phone, alright? I have no say in this. What are we supposed to do?’”

When talking about her overall WWE run under McMahon, Rousey described it as chaotic and unorganized. She said Paul Heyman acted as McMahon’s “whisperer,” one of the few able to push ideas through. Citing her WrestleMania Backlash 2022 “I Quit” match with Charlotte Flair, Rousey said their plan was finalized only 30 minutes before showtime, leaving her scrambling to memorize it without practice. She said,

“I just kind of didn’t give a f*ck (if Vince McMahon said or did something that caught me off guard) … He was just, like, a roundabout d*ck. But, yeah, I think if he actually said some sh*t to my face, he would have got something back. I think he was aware of that. So it was more, like, shiesty, carny sh*t, which I was used to. Working with Dana (White), who was like the most straightforward person ever and then, Vince would just say whatever he had to say to get me out of the room and then do some shiesty, carny sh*t after that and I’m like, ‘The f**k!?’ It just got to a point where I’m like, I can’t work with people who aren’t straightforward.”

— During a recent interview with 98 Rock Sacramento, Xavier Woods expressed frustration over Adam Pearce’s decision not to grant The New Day a rematch for the World Tag Team Titles following their loss to The Judgment Day.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On Adam Pearce: “It pains me to know that Adam Pearce is such a dunce that he created a situation where the Judgment Day could swindle us out of the tag team championships and then refuses to give us a rematch. Actually, refuses to give anyone a rematch, I think the LWO got to fight the Judgment Day for the titles like eight years ago or something like that but I haven’t seen the titles since then.”

On some champions having a rematch clause: “I don’t even know how that clause works anymore because sometimes you get it, sometimes you don’t. We didn’t get a rematch — there’s been so many instances of people getting rematches because someone else interfered in the match or getting a match for the championships because they didn’t go through a number one contenders tournament. It all just lands on if Adam Pearce likes you or not, and clearly, he does not like us and that’s why we won’t get a match for the championships. Clearly, he likes the Judgment Day because he doesn’t make them defend those tag team titles. I think they’ve defended them once this entire reign.”