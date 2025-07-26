The wrestling world mourned a major loss on July 24th with the passing of Hulk Hogan at the age of 71.

In honor of his legacy, WWE has released the Hulk Hogan Legacy Collection, with all net proceeds going to support Hogan’s family.

The collection includes brand-new merchandise, featuring t-shirts inspired by both his classic red and yellow Hulkamania era and his black and white NWO run.

Six teams will clash for the WWE Tag Team Championships in a high-stakes Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match at SummerSlam 2025.

The reigning champions, The Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumis & Joe Gacy), will defend their titles against The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins), #DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa), Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom), Andrade & Rey Fenix, and The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin).

The match was made official on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown following a wild six-team brawl that broke out after the Wyatt Sicks’ bout with Andrade & Fenix ended in a disqualification. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis stepped in to declare that the issues would be settled at SummerSlam—in a TLC match.

Thank you, @RealNickAldis! We’re getting a WWE Tag Team Championship TLC Match at SummerSlam!! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/52UabyN9bB — WWE (@WWE) July 26, 2025

After this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown went off the air, Bayley expressed unhappiness about not being on the SummerSlam 2025 card next weekend. You can check out a video of the post-show segment below: