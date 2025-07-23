Roman Reigns has issued a major challenge for WWE’s two-night SummerSlam 2025 pay-per-view event, set for August 2nd and 3rd.

In a video shared on Instagram, Reigns called for a high-stakes tag team showdown – he and his cousin Jey Uso teaming up to face Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

The challenge follows the events of the July 21st episode of Monday Night RAW, where Jey Uso rushed to Reigns’ side after Breakker and Reed launched a vicious two-on-one attack. The cousins stood tall after driving their attackers from the ring.

Reigns ended the video by demanding that Paul Heyman be at ringside if the match is made official.

You can check out the updated WWE SummerSlam 2025 card below:

* Undisputed WWE Championship — Street Fight: John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

* WWE Women’s World Championship — Triple Threat Match: Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY

* Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul

* WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship — No DQ & No Countouts: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria (If Lynch wins, Valkyria cannot challenge for the title again)

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. CM Punk

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair

* WWE United States Championship — Steel Cage Match: Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

* Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed (w/ Paul Heyman)

On this week’s episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network, TNA World Champion Trick Williams came face-to-face with WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker in a tense in-ring showdown in Houston, Texas.

Williams addressed his recent encounters with members of ‘Taker’s WWE LFG faction — Shiloh Hill, Dani Sekelsky, Bayley Humphrey, and Drake Morreaux — claiming the group’s presence was proof that the Deadman had gone soft. He also boasted that unlike The Undertaker, he’s dominating across two major promotions and questioned whether Taker could have ever done the same.

The Undertaker soon made his way to the ring and issued a warning – “You’re a dead man walking.” While he acknowledged Williams’ talent, he said what Trick lacks is respect. ‘Taker pointed out that Williams had more hunger during his NXT Championship reign and warned that with his current attitude, his days as TNA World Champion are numbered.

Taker said he tries to instill discipline in his LFG team, but Williams cut him off, stating bluntly that he doesn’t care about WWE LFG or what The Undertaker is trying to teach. He said, “No one is a superstar like me.”

The Undertaker fired back with the following, “You’re too light in the ass to come at an O.G. like me.” He then told Trick that if he wanted, he could “flip the switch” and make him famous.

Williams attempted to strike first, but The Undertaker was ready. He dodged the blow and laid out the TNA World Champion with a thunderous chokeslam, sending a clear message that the Deadman is still a force to be reckoned with.