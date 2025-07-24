A major title rematch is set for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

After their violent showdown at AEW All In: Texas, “Hangman” Adam Page and Jon Moxley will face off once more — this time with the AEW World Championship on the line. The match will serve as Moxley’s official rematch following his loss at All In 2025.

Page laid down one clear stipulation for the bout – everyone is banned from ringside. This marks a stark contrast to their chaotic clash in Texas, which featured outside involvement from Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, Will Ospreay, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, and more.

Bobby Lashley made it clear on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite that he’s finished with MJF, declaring that he wants him out of The Hurt Syndicate. On Wednesday night’s episode, the group aligned with Cope to ambush FTR — a move that didn’t sit well with MJF, who confronted them later in the show.

MJF criticized the faction for backing Cope instead of supporting him during his confrontation with Hangman Page, his upcoming opponent for the AEW World Championship. Lashley snapped in response, slamming MJF against a locker and accusing him of being selfish. He then told MJF he was out of the group, with Shelton Benjamin and MVP walking away alongside Lashley.

Saraya recently opened up about her departure from AEW and what lies ahead. The former WWE and AEW star departed the company in late March and discussed the decision during her appearance on the “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” podcast.

On leaving AEW: “It got to a point, I loved my time there, I really did, but there was nothing really much for me to do. When I was there, all I wanted to do was help elevate the division. So I’m like, ‘I’ll eat a pin here and there, I’ll do it, whatever someone needs.’ I don’t think there was much room for me there. You have big stars there, and I just decided that this is probably the perfect time for me to take a step back, because the only thing left for me to do there would be to wrestle Mercedes. But she already had stuff lined up all the way up until All In that they’re about to do.

“So I was like, What am I gonna do, stay at home? It’s nice to collect a paycheck sometimes, sure, but I’d rather be active and doing something I’m really enjoying. That’s why I wanted to do the podcast, my book came out, all that kind of fun stuff, so I can put all my energy into that, rather than being like, well, when am I going to be on TV next? I don’t want to have to stress about that. So it was just easier, and Tony was great. He was agreeing too. He’s like, okay, yeah, let’s do it. So it was a very nice split, and great business, which is wonderful. And like I said before, the door is always open for these places, which is really nice. I leave on really good terms. But yeah, I feel like my time came to an end, what else do I do?”

On what’s next for her: “I don’t know. That’s the exciting part is that is everything so unexpected that comes along. So I’m excited. I didn’t think I was gonna be taking another break from wrestling and to focus on a podcast.”

Ross and Marshall Von Erich took part in AEW All In: Texas, and Marshall says he hopes they get the chance to return next year. The brothers were featured on both ROH Supercard of Honor and the All In: Texas Zero Hour pre-show, and they shared their thoughts on the experience during the latest episode of “The Claw Pod.”

Marshall on All In returning to Texas at some point: “I mean, Texas is just so pro-wrestling, you know, receptive…The people, like, the crowds, are always there in Texas!… Texas loves wrestling. They love wrestling, and I feel like AEW — I would love if AEW came back next year in Dallas.”

Ross on the possibility of AEW doing other big shows in Texas: “Maybe not at Globe Life, but, you know, there’s other big stadiums all around Texas.”

Marshall on Tony Khan being a fan of the state: “What’s cool, too, man, is Tony did make a lot of promises for this PPV. Everybody had incredible, incredible matches and gruesome matches. And then the huge shock…but Dustin? TNT title? That freaked me out! Truly took me by surprise!”