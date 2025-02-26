After Stephanie Vaquer successfully defended her NXT Women’s North American Championship against Karmen Petrovic on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, NXT Women’s Champion Giulia congratulated her and suggested a showdown to determine the better champion.

Despite their friendship, Vaquer accepted the challenge, proposing a Title vs. Title match. Both women raised their championship belts in agreement.

As of this writing, there’s no word on when the match will be taking place.

During a recent appearance on the “Geeking Out with Matt Serra” podcast, Karrion Kross commented on the way WWE handles its roster and storylines, his plans to become a top guy for the company, and more.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On WWE’s approach to talent and storylines: “You have this company, and it’s worth billions, right? And you have public shareholders, and you don’t want to hire anything less than the best of the best. You have a whole roster full of people that are incredible. Some people, for lack of better words, they get [cast] as background, some people get [cast] as supporting actors, and then some people are the leads.”

On his goal to show he can be a top guy: “I’m gonna show them I can be that guy. The way I look at it, Monday Night Raw tonight could be that night that changes the direction of your career, but you need to be ready for it.”

Bianca Belair and Naomi lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships on this week’s episode of WWE RAW, and Belair took to Twitter to react to her loss. She wrote,

“Having these titles and holding this responsibility meant so much. I tried to give this division everything I had and more, and I hope I did right by you.

Our tag team division is ——…and I love that yall see that! even Liv & Raquel —

I can end this reign saying I am so proud!

WE did That!

It’s bittersweet.

But like someone said “Don’t cry because it’s over… smile because it happened”

…Sis is Tired from putting that werk in but It’s Mania season and it’s only the beginning for us… this ain’t OVA!

Now on to #EliminationChamber with my sis

@TheTrinity_Fatu

#GlowEST #ESTofWWE”