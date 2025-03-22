It’s official – at WWE WrestleMania 41 – Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk will face off in a highly anticipated Triple Threat match. This was confirmed by Triple H on Friday night.
The match was teased during Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, where all three men ended up in a brawl that had to be broken up by officials.
Throughout the chaos, each competitor stood tall at different points, all signaling towards the WrestleMania 41 sign.
All three of these men have dominated our industry…
They have had historic reigns as WWE Champion…
…and they all cannot wait to beat the other on the Grandest Stage of Them All.
Rollins. Reigns. Punk.#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Vt9QKaorjt
— Triple H (@TripleH) March 22, 2025