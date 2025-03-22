It’s official – at WWE WrestleMania 41 – Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk will face off in a highly anticipated Triple Threat match. This was confirmed by Triple H on Friday night.

The match was teased during Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, where all three men ended up in a brawl that had to be broken up by officials.

Throughout the chaos, each competitor stood tall at different points, all signaling towards the WrestleMania 41 sign.