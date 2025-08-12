Seth Rollins is set to defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match against CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso at WWE Clash in Paris.

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce confirmed the bout during Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, following a chaotic main event. The setup unfolded when Rollins interfered in the tag team contest between Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed and the duo of Knight & Punk, causing a disqualification. Uso then rushed in to aid Knight and Punk, fending off The Vision’s attack.

After Pearce made the match official, tensions boiled over as Punk and Knight came to blows, only for Rollins and The Vision to leave all three challengers laid out.

Will this be a sign of things to come at Clash in Paris?! pic.twitter.com/cUYWGKMdOU — WWE (@WWE) August 12, 2025

You can check out the updated WWE Clash in Paris lineup below:

* John Cena vs. Logan Paul

* WWE Women’s World Championship: Naomi (c) vs. Stephanie Vaquer

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. LA Knight vs. Jey Uso vs. CM Punk

On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, The MFTs made a statement by ambushing Sami Zayn. In the middle of his match against Rusev, the Solo Sikoa-led faction stormed to ringside, attacking Zayn and causing a disqualification before dishing out a post-match assault.

The attack seemed to be retaliation for Zayn’s win over Sikoa on last week’s edition of SmackDown. Rusev didn’t walk away unscathed either — after the match, Sheamus blindsided him, igniting a wild brawl that spilled into the crowd.

FIGHT AFTER FIGHT AFTER FIGHT! pic.twitter.com/8kXujfqRHo — WWE (@WWE) August 12, 2025

On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, Bronson Reed appeared in a vignette taking aim at Roman Reigns. After ambushing Reigns and hijacking his spotlight on RAW over the past two weeks, Reed used Monday’s video to taunt the Undisputed WWE Champion, dubbing himself the “Tribal Thief.”

Reed boasted about earning Seth Rollins’ respect by taking him out and being welcomed into The Vision, but made it clear that he holds no such respect for Reigns. He mocked Reigns by saying he “punked him out like a fifth grader” and promised to keep expanding his prized shoe collection — or “Shoe-Fala” — when Reigns decides to show his face again.