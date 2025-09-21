The men’s Crown Jewel Championship match is officially set.

After successfully defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at Wrestlepalooza, Cody Rhodes appeared on the post-show to discuss his victory. During his interview, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins interrupted, leading to a tense face-to-face staredown as both men held their titles high.

Later in the broadcast, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque confirmed that Rhodes and Rollins will meet at Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia, on October 11th, with the men’s Crown Jewel Championship on the line.

The Crown Jewel Championships were first introduced in 2024, with Cody Rhodes winning the inaugural men’s title and Liv Morgan claiming the women’s title.