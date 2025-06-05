– WWE star The Miz is slated to participate in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament, set for next month in Lake Tahoe.

– Atlanta’s FOX affiliate recently reported on the arrest of Paul Orndorff III, the son of late WWE Hall of Famer “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff.

– Lewiston, Maine is now home to the world’s largest statue honoring WWE Celebrity Hall of Famer Muhammad Ali, which was officially unveiled this week.

– Tiffany Stratton and Chelsea Green sat down together for the latest installment of WWE Playback. The two rewatched the Women’s Money In The Bank match from last year. WWE Money In The Bank returns on Saturday.