With WWE Night of Champions 2025 just days away, new backstage reports indicate that the creative direction for the event’s top two matches is already set. According to WrestleVotes Radio, current plans call for John Cena to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship and for Cody Rhodes to win the 2025 King of the Ring tournament.

While sources stress that WWE often makes last-minute changes, the creative team has reportedly mapped out post-show storylines based on these projected outcomes. The report states,

“As we mentioned ahead of Money in the Bank, match results can change on the day of the event. But as of now, the two leading outcomes for this weekend’s top matches are John Cena retaining and Cody Rhodes once again winning King of the Ring.”

The report also pointed to past accurate forecasts — including Seth Rollins’ Money in the Bank win and Naomi’s recent victory — as evidence that these plans are likely to hold. It states,

“They always reserve the right to change things. But everything we’re hearing right now suggests that the post-Night of Champions direction features John Cena and Cody Rhodes as the night’s big winners.”

Cena is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Title in what’s being billed as one of the most anticipated bouts of the year. Meanwhile, Rhodes is aiming to reclaim the King of the Ring crown for the second time in his career.

While nothing is ever guaranteed in WWE until the bell rings, all signs currently point to a major night for both John Cena and Cody Rhodes.

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is reportedly on the verge of making her return to WWE television. According to WrestleVotes Radio, Stratus was originally slated to be featured on the June 13th episode of Friday Night SmackDown, with her return announcement and accompanying graphics already scripted into the show before the segment was unexpectedly pulled. The report states,

“We are told the return of Trish Stratus is also right around the corner. The announcement of her return was planned and scripted into the 6/13 episode of Friday Night SmackDown. According to a source, the announcement and graphics were scheduled to air prior to John Cena’s second promo of the night.”

Although the segment was removed ahead of the broadcast, internal plans for Stratus’s comeback remain intact. Sources suggest her return will likely align with the upcoming Evolution premium live event, which is set to spotlight women’s wrestling.

Stratus last appeared in WWE during a memorable run in 2023, which included a major heel turn and a heated feud with Becky Lynch. Her return would bring a significant boost to the Evolution relaunch, adding star power to the highly anticipated all-women’s event.

During a media event in Saudi Arabia ahead of WWE Night of Champions 2025, CM Punk mocked a fan who was wearing an OG Bloodline t-shirt. You can check out a video of the interaction below:

Cm Punk NOT a fan of this guys OG bloodline shirt 😂#WWENOC via @Chandler111798 pic.twitter.com/tKRnIf26nI — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) June 26, 2025