During a recent interview with the NJPW press company star Master Wato spoke about his disappointment in being left off the WrestleKingdom 16 pay-per-view, and how he plans on working much harder to make it next year. That and more can be found in the highlights below.

Gives update on his condition after being out sick:

After the January 23 card we had in Tochigi, I came down with a fever, 39.3 degrees Celsius. My throat really hurt, and then the next day it went down to 38, but I got a cough as well. I felt pretty sure it was COVID, but my PCR test came back negative.

Says he was disappointed to not be on the WrestleKingdom 16 main card: