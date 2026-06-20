Masyn Holiday, aka Darci Khan, parted ways with WWE, with the news surfacing this past week.

On Saturday, she released a video on X explaining why (see below).

Featured below is a transcript of what she said in the video.

“I have left the WWE. I was very, very, very unhappy at that job. My depression and anxiety at an all time high. Lost myself, I would look at myself in the mirror and not even know who I was anymore, it was that bad. I cried for months straight, and what kept me there was me telling myself ‘you don’t know what you’re gonna do next, what if you leave the job and you’re still depressed and you’re still miserable’.

“Those things kept me where I wasn’t supposed to be for way too long and literally the day that I left it felt like the weight of the world had been lifted off my shoulders.

“I’m not saying the WWE is bad, not bashing nobody at WWE, love the people there, but it’s just for me and my purpose on this Earth, it just wasn’t aligning at all. The things I desire in life and the places the WWE would take me was just, they weren’t aligned.

“I had been thinking about quitting for a very long time, but like I said I felt like I had to have it all figured out first. The day I quit, I did not plan to quit at all, it was all God, before I walked in the building I prayed to God. I wrote in my journal at 1:20pm, I said ‘God I need you to guide me through this practice’ because I was on the verge of tears the whole day, I knew I didn’t have the strength to make it through practice by myself because I did not want to be there, I did not want to wrestle anymore. It was a terrible weight I couldn’t hold myself.

“I walk into practice, my coach comes up to me, she goes ‘what’s wrong’ and it all just came out and she goes ‘do you want to talk about it?’ I knew when I was gonna quit I was gonna talk to my coach, so I was like ‘you know what, I want to talk about it. I don’t want to wrestle anymore’ and she said ‘honestly, I can see it on your face every day’.

“I always knew it wasn’t in my heart. I knew I could be good, I knew it could potentially take me places, I know how grateful I was to be in that position, but it wasn’t my purpose and calling to be the biggest WWE superstar.”