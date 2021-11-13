WWE has announced a return and a match for next week’s SmackDown on FOX episode, which will be the go-home show for the Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Next week’s SmackDown will feature Sasha Banks vs. Shotzi in singles action.

Banks and Shotzi began feuding two weeks ago after Shotzi snapped on Banks after losing a non-title match to SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. This week’s SmackDown saw Banks, Aliyah and Naomi defeat Shotzi, Natalya and Shayna Baszler in six-woman action.

Next Friday’s SmackDown will also feature the TV return of Sheamus.

The Celtic Warrior underwent another nose surgery at the end of September, for an injury originally suffered in May but re-aggravated a few times since then, and returned to the ring on the WWE UK tour that just wrapped up this past week. He has not wrestled on TV since the September 27 edition of RAW, which came before he was officially sent to the blue brand due to the WWE Draft.

Last week’s SmackDown saw blue brand newcomer Ridge Holland talk to Kayla Braxton about how he was looking forward to meeting his idol Sheamus now that they were on the same brand. He talked about how Sheamus inspired him to get into pro wrestling, and how that would be awful news for the rest of the SmackDown roster. Holland was interviewed by Braxton again on this week’s SmackDown, where he talked more about his praise for Sheamus, saying he was speaking from the heart last week. Holland went on about how he’s proud to follow in the footsteps of The Celtic Warrior, but was then interrupted by Cesaro, who mentioned his past with Sheamus to warn Holland that Sheamus’ attitude has been off lately, so be careful what you wish for. Holland fired back and said he was aware of the Cesaro – Sheamus relationship, and he was now calling his shot as he and Sheamus will be a far better tag team than The Bar ever was. Holland then said if Cesaro doesn’t like what he’s saying, he can take it up with Sheamus next week as he will be back on the show.

It’s interesting that no RAW Superstars are being advertised for next Friday’s SmackDown, which is the final blue brand episode before the Survivor Series pay-per-view. The same goes for Monday’s RAW, as noted in the early preview for Monday’s show at this link.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s Survivor Series go-home edition of SmackDown from the XL Center in Hartford, CT. Below are a few related tweets and clips:

Don’t worry sis! Once I get my hands on @ShotziWWE next week @WWEonFOX There’ll be a open spot for you 💙🔥Thank you for that W #KilleditTonight https://t.co/5ZxdwN596T pic.twitter.com/KjYow0ncJp — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) November 13, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.