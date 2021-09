During the All Out pay-per-view event, AEW announced two new things for Wednesday’s Dynamite.

Jon Moxley vs Minoru Suzuki in a singles match will take place while Ruby Soho, the former Ruby Riott, will make an appearance.

Moxley beat Satoshi Kojima at All Out in a singles match. After the match, Suzuki came out and took out Moxley to end the segment.

Soho made her promotional debut at All Out by winning the Women’s Casino Battle Royale by eliminating Thunder Rosa.