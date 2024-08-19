The August 19th episode of WWE Raw takes place from the FLA Live Arena in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and will be broadcast on the USA Network. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing match and segment spoilers for the show. SPOILERS ARE BELOW.
LINEUP:
-Randy Orton speaks
-Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne
-Maxxine Dupri vs. Ivy Nile
-CM Punk speaks
-Final Testament vs. New Day & Odyssey Jones
-SPOILER MATCH 1
-SPOILER MATCH 2
-Tag Titles: Unholy Union vs. Pure Fusion Collective vs. Damage CTRL
-SPOILER MAIN EVENT
SPOILERS & BACKSTAGE NOTES:
-Ludwig Kaiser is to get involved in Orton’s segment.
-SPOILER MATCH 1: Bronson Reed vs. Miz
-SPOILER MATCH 2: Dominik Mysterio vs. Damian Prtest
-SPOILER MAIN EVENT: Randy Orton vs. Ludwig Kaiser
-Most matches are expected to get two segments. Ivy Nile vs. Maxxine isn’t expected to go long