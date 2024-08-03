Tonight’s WWE SmackDown is the go-home show ahead of tomorrow’s SummerSlam premium live event. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing spoilers for the matches and segments on the show, as well as who produced said matches and segments. Check it out below.
LINEUP:
-Cody Rhodes- Solo Sikoa face to face
-Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes
-SPOILER MATCH
-Logan Paul Homecoming Celebration
-Women’s Tag Titles: Unholy Union vs. Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair
-Summerslam graphics Bayley-Nia Jax video package
We -WWE Tag Titles: DIY vs. Bloodline
Backstage News:
-Je’Von Evans vs. Ashante “Thee” Adonis is set for WWE Speed
-Montez Ford vs. Austin Theory is set for WWE Speed
-Nick Aldis produced both Speed matches.
-Chad Gable vs. Braun Strowman is set for a dark match, produced by Jamie Noble
-The Apollo Crews/Baron Corbin team will continue
-Legado, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton are set for the show
-Dan Engler is reffing the main event.
-Jason Ayers is reffing the Women’s tag title match
-CM Punk is already in town for Summerslam weekend, as are Liv Morgan and a number of others.
-WWE held media day today and a variety of other events locally.
SPOILERS:
-There is no producer listed for Cody/Solo face to face. Usually there is one assigned if there is physicality.
-Bloodline will be involved in the opening segment
-SPOILER MATCH: Apollo Crews vs. Santos Escobar
-Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes is set for three segments
-The Tag title matches are set for two segments
-Apollo vs. Santos is set for one segment.
PRODUCERS:
Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes: Apollo Crews vs. Santos Escobar: Shane Helms
-Logan Paul Homecoming Celebration: Shane Helms
-Women’s Tag Titles: Unholy Union vs. Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair: Jason Jordan & Molly Holly
-WWE Tag Titles: DIY vs. Bloodline: Jamie Noble