Tonight’s WWE SmackDown takes place from the Bok Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma and will be broadcast on FOX. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing spoilers for the matches and segments on tonight’s program, as well as some additional backstage news. SPOILERS BELOW.
LINEUP ORDER:
-Cody Rhodes promo opens the show
-Street Profits vs. A-Town Down Under
-SummerSlam look back video
-SPOILER Backstage
-Jade Cargill vs. Alba Fyre
-LA Knight U.S title celebration
-Andrade vs. Santos Escobar, winner receives U.S. title shot
-DIY vs. Pretty Deadly, winner receives tag team title shot
-Solo Sikoa promo
BACKSTAGE NEWS:
-Baron Corbin & Apollo Crews vs. Angel & Berto is a scheduled dark match
-Liv Morgan vs. Kairi Sane is scheduled for a dark match
-Charles Robinson will referee the main event
-B-Fab, Legado Del Fantasma, Liv Morgan, Kairi Sane, Bianca Belair, and Isla Dawn are all at tonight’s tapings.
SPOILERS:
-The main event will be two segments.
-All matches are scheduled for two segments.
-Cody Rhodes promo has no producer, indicating no physicality
-LA Knight and The Bloodline’s promos DO have producers
-Roman Reigns will be involved in The Bloodline segment
-Tiffany Stratton, Chelsea Green, and Piper Niven will have a backstage segment