Tonight’s WWE SmackDown takes place from the Bok Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma and will be broadcast on FOX. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing spoilers for the matches and segments on tonight’s program, as well as some additional backstage news. SPOILERS BELOW.

LINEUP ORDER:

-Cody Rhodes promo opens the show

-Street Profits vs. A-Town Down Under

-SummerSlam look back video

-SPOILER Backstage

-Jade Cargill vs. Alba Fyre

-LA Knight U.S title celebration

-Andrade vs. Santos Escobar, winner receives U.S. title shot

-DIY vs. Pretty Deadly, winner receives tag team title shot

-Solo Sikoa promo

BACKSTAGE NEWS:

-Baron Corbin & Apollo Crews vs. Angel & Berto is a scheduled dark match

-Liv Morgan vs. Kairi Sane is scheduled for a dark match

-Charles Robinson will referee the main event

-B-Fab, Legado Del Fantasma, Liv Morgan, Kairi Sane, Bianca Belair, and Isla Dawn are all at tonight’s tapings.

SPOILERS:

-The main event will be two segments.

-All matches are scheduled for two segments.

-Cody Rhodes promo has no producer, indicating no physicality

-LA Knight and The Bloodline’s promos DO have producers

-Roman Reigns will be involved in The Bloodline segment

-Tiffany Stratton, Chelsea Green, and Piper Niven will have a backstage segment