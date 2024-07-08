Tonight’s edition of WWE Raw takes place from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Canada and will be broadcast on the USA Network. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing spoilers for the matches and segment on the program. If you wish to avoid spoilers DISCONTINUE READING HERE.
Lineup:
-SPOILER PROMO
-Jey Uso vs. Chad Gable
-UNADVERTISED PROMO
-Awesome Truth & Braun Strowman vs. Judgment Day
-Uncle Howdy Vignette
-SPOILER MATCH 2
-Katana, Kayden & Lyra vs. Damage CTRL
-GUNTHER vignette
-Liv Morgan & Dominik vs. Rey Mysterio & Zelina Vega
Backstage News:
-Ivy Nile vs. Alba Fyre is set for WWE MAIN EVENT
-Creed Brothers vs. LWO is set for WWE MAIN EVENT
-The main event referee is Chad Patton
-Drew McIntyre is NOT listed on the rundown
-Isla Dawn is at tonight’s show
Spoilers:
-CM punk cuts the opening promo
-Spoiler match is Pete Dunne vs. Bronson Reed
-Sami Zayn is the unadvertised promo
-Ilja Dragunov vs. Bron Breakker is spoiler match #2
-There are talks of Rhea Ripley returning soon