Tonight’s edition of WWE Raw takes place from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Canada and will be broadcast on the USA Network. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing spoilers for the matches and segment on the program. If you wish to avoid spoilers DISCONTINUE READING HERE.

Lineup:

-SPOILER PROMO

-Jey Uso vs. Chad Gable

-UNADVERTISED PROMO

-Awesome Truth & Braun Strowman vs. Judgment Day

-Uncle Howdy Vignette

-SPOILER MATCH 2

-Katana, Kayden & Lyra vs. Damage CTRL

-GUNTHER vignette

-Liv Morgan & Dominik vs. Rey Mysterio & Zelina Vega

Backstage News:

-Ivy Nile vs. Alba Fyre is set for WWE MAIN EVENT

-Creed Brothers vs. LWO is set for WWE MAIN EVENT

-The main event referee is Chad Patton

-Drew McIntyre is NOT listed on the rundown

-Isla Dawn is at tonight’s show

Spoilers:

-CM punk cuts the opening promo

-Spoiler match is Pete Dunne vs. Bronson Reed

-Sami Zayn is the unadvertised promo

-Ilja Dragunov vs. Bron Breakker is spoiler match #2

-There are talks of Rhea Ripley returning soon