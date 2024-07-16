Tonight’s WWE Raw takes place from the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio and will be broadcast on the USA network. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing spoilers for the matches and segments on the program. SPOILERS ARE BELOW.

-Rhea Ripley promo

-Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed

-Gunther vignette

-SPOILER match

-Damian Priest and Gunther face to face

-Damian Priest vs. Braun Strowman

-SPOILER TAG TEAM match

-Drew McIntyre & Adam Pearce meet

-Jey Uso vs. Dominik

-SPOILER PROMO

-IC Title: Sami Zayn vs. Ilja Dragunov

Backstage news:

-Pete Dunne vs. Malik Blade is scheduled for the WWE Main Event tapings

-Joaquin Wilde vs. Luca Crusifino is scheduled for the WWE Main Event tapings

-Rod Zapata is scheduled to referee the IC Title match

SPOILERS:

-The IC Title match is set for two segments

-Rhea Ripley is expected to perform at Summerslam

-The Wyatts will be featured tonight

-There is a producer assigned for GUNTHER/Priest, which usually indicates physicality. –There isn’t for the Rhea Ripley segment.

-SPOILER match: Sonya Deville vs. Zelina

-SPOILER TAG TEAM match: Kayden & Katana vs. Shayna & Zoey Lyra will accompany Kayden & Katana

-SPOILER PROMO: Chad Gable promo