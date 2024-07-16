Tonight’s WWE Raw takes place from the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio and will be broadcast on the USA network. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing spoilers for the matches and segments on the program. SPOILERS ARE BELOW.
-Rhea Ripley promo
-Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed
-Gunther vignette
-SPOILER match
-Damian Priest and Gunther face to face
-Damian Priest vs. Braun Strowman
-SPOILER TAG TEAM match
-Drew McIntyre & Adam Pearce meet
-Jey Uso vs. Dominik
-SPOILER PROMO
-IC Title: Sami Zayn vs. Ilja Dragunov
Backstage news:
-Pete Dunne vs. Malik Blade is scheduled for the WWE Main Event tapings
-Joaquin Wilde vs. Luca Crusifino is scheduled for the WWE Main Event tapings
-Rod Zapata is scheduled to referee the IC Title match
SPOILERS:
-The IC Title match is set for two segments
-Rhea Ripley is expected to perform at Summerslam
-The Wyatts will be featured tonight
-There is a producer assigned for GUNTHER/Priest, which usually indicates physicality. –There isn’t for the Rhea Ripley segment.
-SPOILER match: Sonya Deville vs. Zelina
-SPOILER TAG TEAM match: Kayden & Katana vs. Shayna & Zoey Lyra will accompany Kayden & Katana
-SPOILER PROMO: Chad Gable promo