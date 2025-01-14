The lineup for the first TNA Wrestling pay-per-view of the New Year continues to take shape.
On Tuesday afternoon, a match was officially announced by the promotion for the “Countdown To TNA Genesis 2025” pre-show for this Sunday night’s pay-per-view event.
Scheduled for the PPV pre-show on January 19 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas is Frankie Kazarian vs. Leon Slater.
Make sure to check back here after the show on 1/19 for complete TNA Genesis 2025 results from Garland, TX.
BREAKING: @FrankieKazarian faces @LEONSLATER_ at #CountdownToTNAGenesis THIS SUNDAY airing LIVE at 7pm ET on TNA's digital platforms as well as @Sportsnet 360!
Get tickets and be there live in Dallas HERE: https://t.co/hrFN63X9Py pic.twitter.com/QbB6tVMG0Q
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 14, 2025