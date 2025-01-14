The lineup for the first TNA Wrestling pay-per-view of the New Year continues to take shape.

On Tuesday afternoon, a match was officially announced by the promotion for the “Countdown To TNA Genesis 2025” pre-show for this Sunday night’s pay-per-view event.

Scheduled for the PPV pre-show on January 19 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas is Frankie Kazarian vs. Leon Slater.

Make sure to check back here after the show on 1/19 for complete TNA Genesis 2025 results from Garland, TX.