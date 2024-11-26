A new match has been announced for the TNA Wrestling special event this weekend.

Ahead of TNA Turning Point 2024, which goes down as part of WrestleCade 2024 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina this Friday, November 29, the company has announced a pre-show match for the show.

Now confirmed for “Countdown To TNA Turning Point 2024” on 11/29 is Rosemary vs. Xia Brookside vs. Savannah Evans in a Knockouts triple-threat contest.

Check out the official announcement for the match below, and check back here this Friday night for complete TNA Turning Point 2024 results.