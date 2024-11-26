A new match has been announced for the TNA Wrestling special event this weekend.
Ahead of TNA Turning Point 2024, which goes down as part of WrestleCade 2024 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina this Friday, November 29, the company has announced a pre-show match for the show.
Now confirmed for “Countdown To TNA Turning Point 2024” on 11/29 is Rosemary vs. Xia Brookside vs. Savannah Evans in a Knockouts triple-threat contest.
Check out the official announcement for the match below, and check back here this Friday night for complete TNA Turning Point 2024 results.
BREAKING: @WeAreRosemary vs. @XiaBrookside vs. @SavannahEvansNV will go down at Countdown to #TNATurningPoint on November 29 LIVE on TNA+ at the special start time of 6:30pm ET from WrestleCade in Winston-Salem, NC
Get tickets: https://t.co/x7QQ2f18JN pic.twitter.com/0KySxDUmBT
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) November 26, 2024