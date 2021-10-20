WWE has announced SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin for the WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff pre-show.

The match will be non-title. It was announced by Kayla Braxton during WWE’s The Bump this morning.

The WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff pre-show will begin at 11am ET on Thursday morning. Crown Jewel will air live from The Mohammed Abdu Arena on The Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Remember to join us for live coverage, beginning at 11am ET with the Kickoff.

Below is the current Crown Jewel card:

WWE Universal Title Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Big E (c)

Triple Threat for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

AJ Styles and Omos vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)

No Holds Barred Match

Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg

Hell In a Cell Match

Seth Rollins vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Queen’s Crown Tournament Finals

Zelina Vega vs. Doudrop

King of the Ring Tournament Finals

Finn Balor vs. Xavier Woods

Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali

Kickoff Pre-show

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin

