A #1 contender’s match has been announced for tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night Two Kickoff pre-show.

The match will see Killian Dain and Drake Maverick battle Breezango’s Tyler Breeze and Fandango.

The winners will become the new #1 contenders to new NXT Tag Team Champion MSK for a future title shot. MSK won the vacant titles at Takeover Night One last night by winning a Triple Threat over The Grizzled Young Veterans and Legado del Fantasma.

Stay tuned for more on Takeover Night Two and be sure to join us for live coverage beginning at 7pm ET with the Kickoff pre-show. Below is the updated card:

NXT Title Match

Karrion Kross vs. Finn Balor (c)

Ladder Match for Cruiserweight Title Unification

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin vs. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

The Way vs. Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Bronson Reed vs. Johnny Gargano (c)

Unsanctioned Match: No Rules, No Liability

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly

Kickoff Pre-show: #1 Contender’s Match

Breezango vs. Killian Dain and Drake Maverick

Winners earn a future title shot from NXT Tag Team Champions MSK.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.