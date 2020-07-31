Match Announced for Tonight’s WWE 205 Live

Legado del Fantasma (WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde) will be back on WWE 205 Live this week.

WWE has just announced that Mendoza and Wilde will team up to face Tony Nese and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott on tonight’s show.

Legado del Fantasma vs. Nese and Swerve is the only 205 Live match announced for tonight as of this writing. Below is WWE’s announcement on that match:

Scott and Nese to pair up for tag team collision with Wilde and Mendoza Whether he wants an ally or not, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott has seemingly found one in Tony Nese. After recently coming to the aid of his former rival and challenging Ever-Rise to an impromptu tag team match, The Premier Athlete gelled seamlessly with “Swerve” to pick up an impressive win against Chase Parker and Matt Martel. While Scott certainly still seems a bit suspicious of his supposed newfound ally, he will once again join forces with Nese for a tag team match against another pair of common enemies, Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza of Legado del Fantasma. And as Scott recently pointed out, he is the only Superstar to defeat new NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar since the leader of Legado del Fantasma debuted in WWE. Can Scott strengthen his cause for an NXT Cruiserweight Title bout by picking up a tag team win against Escobar’s henchmen, or will Legado del Fantasma continue to dominate 205 Live and NXT? Find out on 205 Live, streaming at 10/9 C on the award-winning WWE Network!

