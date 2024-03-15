Tonight’s WWE SmackDown takes place from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. This is one of the last SmackDown’s left ahead of WrestleMania 40 at the beginning of April. Several matchups have been announced but a new report from WrestleVotes reveals what else will be on the card that has yet to be announced.

According to the report, Randy Orton will battle Grayson Waller in singles-action, LWO faces Legado Del Fantasma, and New Catch Republic faces Pretty Deadly. The two tag team matches will both be qualifiers for the tag team title ladder match taking place at WrestleMania 40.

SmackDown tonight will feature Randy Orton vs Grayson Waller along with the following two WrestleMania Tag Team Title Qualifying Matches: The New Catch Republic vs. Pretty Deadly and LWO vs. Legado del Fantasma. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 15, 2024

CONFIRMED LINEUP FOR TONIGHT:

-Bayley vs. Dakota Kai

-Rey Mysterio to return

-The Bloodline (Roman Reigns & The Rock) to appear