AEW has officially announced that the House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) will take on the Death Triangle (Pentagon & PAC) and Erick Redbeard on the Buy-In show of this Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view. This comes after Redbeard appeared on this evening’s Rampage to help the Death Triangle.

UPDATE LINEUP FOR REVOLUTION:

-AEW World Championship: “Hangman” Adam Page (c) vs. Adam Cole

-AEW Women’s World Championship: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (c) vs. Thunder Rosa

-AEW World Tag Team Championship: Jurassic Express (c) vs. reDRagon vs. Young Bucks

-TBS Women’s Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Tay Conti

-Dog Collar Match: CM Punk vs. MJF

-Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson

-Andrade El Idol/Isiah Kassidy/Matt Hardy vs. Sting/Darby Allin/Sammy Guevara

-Face of the Revolution Ladder Match: Keith Lee vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Christian Cage or Ethan Page

-Leyla Hirsh vs. Kris Statlander Buy-In

-Hook vs. QT Marshall Buy-In

-House of Black vs. Death Triangle Buy-In