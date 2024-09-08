It looks like Mariah May has her next challenger.

Following her attack of Skye Blue, who was on crutches while recovering from ankle surgery, during the AEW All Out 2024 “Zero Hour” pre-show on Saturday, September 7, “The Glamour” was chased off by Queen Aminata.

In a digital exclusive video released after the pay-per-view pre-show segment, Queen Aminata would go on to issue a challenge to Mariah May for a match at this coming Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite show on September 11.

“Mariah May, so you want to pick on somebody with a broken ankle,” Aminata said. “Well, why don’t you pick on somebody with two good ankles and more juice than you could ever handle?”

Aminata continued, “I also know one day, Skye Blue’s going to kick your ass, but this Wednesday, I’m going to do it first. So Mariah, you can be the champion, you can be The Glamour, but you will never, never be the one and only Queen.”

Make sure to join us here every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.