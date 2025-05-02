WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis has revealed a late addition to the lineup for tonight’s live episode of WWE SmackDown.

Heading into the three-hour blue brand prime time program from the Wells Fargo Center in Des Moines, Iowa, the SmackDown shot-caller surfaced on social media to formally welcome former WWE NXT Tag-Team Champions FrAxiom to the brand, and to announce their match for the show this evening.

“Welcome to SmackDown, FrAxiom,” Aldis wrote via X. “I’m looking forward to seeing you in action tonight against Pretty Deadly.”

The Nathan Frazer & Axiom vs. Kit Wilson & Elton Prince tag-team tilt joins previously announced matches for tonight, including Damian Priest vs. LA Knight, and Aleister Black vs. The Miz.

Also advertised for live appearances on tonight’s show are Randy Orton and Nia Jax.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage from Des Moines, IA.