WWE will return to Madison Square Garden tonight for their annual holiday house show.
WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa vs. Pete Dunne has been added to the show. Here is the updated card:
- WWE Champion Big E vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens in a steel cage match
- WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair in a steel cage match
Some matches could be impacted due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the company. Dunne and Ciampa are expected to work house shows this week as the Raw brand has been hit hard with positive COVID-19 cases, according to PWinsider.com.
JUST ANNOUNCED: @NXTCiampa defends his #WWENXT Championship against @PeteDunneYxB TONIGHT at #WWEMSG!
🎟️: https://t.co/oHUN8uVOL1 pic.twitter.com/JK7Jpw4WTb
— MSG (@TheGarden) December 26, 2021