WWE will return to Madison Square Garden tonight for their annual holiday house show.

WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa vs. Pete Dunne has been added to the show. Here is the updated card:

WWE Champion Big E vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens in a steel cage match

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair in a steel cage match

Some matches could be impacted due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the company. Dunne and Ciampa are expected to work house shows this week as the Raw brand has been hit hard with positive COVID-19 cases, according to PWinsider.com.