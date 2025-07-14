The lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw continues to take shape.

Heading into the July 14, 2025 installment of the weekly red brand prime time program, WWE has announced a new match and multiple appearances for the show.

Now confirmed for the 7/14 WWE Raw show at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL. is an appearance by new WWE Women’s World Champion Naomi, WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER will be on-hand for the No. 1 Contender Gauntlet to determine his challenger for WWE SummerSlam 2025, and WWE Hall of Fame legend Nikki Bella will go one-on-one against Chelsea Green.

Previously announced for the post-WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event and WWE Evolution 2 edition of WWE Raw this evening, live at 8/7c on Netflix is the aforementioned No. 1 Contender Gauntlet match, which will feature Bron Breakker vs. LA Knight vs. Penta vs. CM Punk vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Raw results coverage.