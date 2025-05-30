The lineup for TNA’s next special event began taking shape this week.

As noted, during the May 29 episode of TNA iMPACT, a tag-team title and Knockouts title bout were officially announced for TNA Against All Odds 2025.

It will be The Nemeths defending the tag-team titles against The Rascalz, while Masha Slamovich puts her gold on-the-line against Lei Ying Lee.

After the show wrapped up, more matches were confirmed for the June 6 special event at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona, including Elijah vs. the winner of Trick Williams vs. Mike Santana for the TNA Championship, Joe Hendry vs. Frankie Kazarian, Steve Maclin vs. Mance Warner for the TNA International Championship, as well as Robert “Sherriff” Stone vs. TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella in a match to determine the authority figure for TNA Wrestling.

