The lineup for tonight’s special Fight For The Fallen themed episode of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.

Heading into the annual charity episode, which premieres at 8/7c on TBS tonight from Asheville, North Carolina, AEW President Tony Khan has surfaced on social media with an update.

The AEW President confirmed the addition of Jay White vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Roderick Strong in a bout where the winner will secure the number one spot in the Casino Gauntlet on next week’s show.

As noted, AEW will hold a Casino Gauntlet No. 1 Contender match on the January 8 episode of AEW Dynamite, with the winner advancing to challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at the AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage special event the following week on January 15.

