Nevaeh is returning to Impact Wrestling at Against All Odds.

Impact has announced Nevaeh vs. Knockouts World Tag Team Champion KiLynn King for the Countdown To Against All Odds pre-show.

Nevaeh is married to Jake Crist, who also recently returned to Impact to join Sami Callihan in his feud with The Design. Nevaeh and Crist have been an item since they were teenagers. Nevaeh’s last Impact match was a loss to Havok on the April 15, 2021 edition of Before The Impact. She had been the tag team partner for Havok, who is now feuding with King and her partner, Taylor Wilde. Nevaeh has only worked a few matches on the indies since leaving Impact in 2021, and that includes her AEW debut, which came as a dark match loss to Hikaru Shida at the September 8, 2021 TV tapings.

On a related note, Dirty Dango vs. Impact Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry was also moved to the Countdown To Against All Odds pre-show.

The 2023 Impact Against All Odds pay-per-view is scheduled for tomorrow, Friday, June 9 at the Ohio Expo Center and State Fairgrounds in Columbus, Ohio. The Countdown To Against All Odds pre-show will begin at 7:30pm ET, for free via YouTube, FITE and Impact Plus. The main card will begin at 8pm via Impact Plus, FITE and YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Alex Shelley vs. Steve Maclin (c)

Impact X-Division Title Match

Chris Sabin vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Good Hands (John Skyler, Jason Hotch) vs. ABC (Ace Austin, Chris Bey) (c)

Dog Collar Match

Killer Kelly vs. Masha Slamovich

Ohio Street Fight

OVE (Sami Callihan, Madman Fulton, Jake Crist) vs. The Design (Deaner, Angels, Kon)

8-4-1 Match

Nick Aldis, Rich Swann, Mike Bailey, Moose, Jonathan Gresham, Heath, PCO, Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray

Starts as eight-man tag team match with Bully, Gresham, Heath and Aldis vs. Moose, Bailey, Swann and PCO; Winning team then competes in a Fatal 4 Way; Winner will be named #1 contender to the Impact World Title at Slammiversary.

Impact Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Trinity vs. Savannah Evans and Gisele Shaw

Frankie Kazarian vs. Eddie Edwards

Countdown To Against All Odds: Impact Digital Media Title Match

Dirty Dango vs. Joe Hendry (c)

Countdown To Against All Odds Match

Knockouts World Tag Team Champion KiLynn King vs. Nevaeh

