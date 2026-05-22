AEW and Vita Cola issued the following:

Vita Coco Named Official Hydration Partner of AEW Double Or Nothing This Sunday

Vita Coco To Sponsor Match on AEW Double Or Nothing: Buy In Preshow

May 22, 2026 – All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and Vita Coco®, today announced that Vita Coco has been named the official hydration partner of AEW Double or Nothing this Sunday, May 24 live from Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, N.Y. The event will air live on pay-per-view and stream live on HBO Max pay-per-view.

As part of the partnership, Vita Coco will celebrate the passion of AEW fans by sponsoring a specific match during the AEW Double Or Nothing: Buy In preshow that streams live on YouTube and HBO Max. In addition, Vita Coco samples will be available for attendees to try, with products also available for purchase at the Louis Armstrong Stadium concessions throughout the evening.

AEW stars will also make a special appearance at the Vita Coco booth on the concourse. With 3.5x the electrolytes vs. the leading sports drink*, Vita Coco is bringing hydration to match the energy, intensity and endurance that define AEW.

For the latest information, please visit allelitewrestling.com.