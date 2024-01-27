In what order will the matches take place at tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble premium live event?

Ahead of tonight’s highly-anticipated PLE from Tampa, FL, Fightful Select has released the official planned match order for tonight’s card.

Featured below is the order of the matches that are expected to air at tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble PLE:

Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Bayley, Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Michin, Zelina Vega, Shotzi, Alba Fyre, TBA

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

WWE United States Champion Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens

Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, GUNTHER, Damian Priest, Kofi Kingston, Jimmy Uso, Santos Escobar, R-Truth, Carlito, Austin Theory, Grayson Waller, TBA