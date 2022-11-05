Below is the current match order planned for WWE Crown Jewel today, courtesy of PWInsider:

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Dakota Kai and IYO SKY vs. Asuka and Alexa Bliss (c)

Steel Cage Match

Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre

The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson) vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio)

Braun Strowman vs. Omos

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Ridge Holland and Butch vs. The Usos (c)

Last Woman Standing Match for the RAW Women’s Title

Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Bray Wyatt makes an appearance

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns

For those who missed it, you can click here for notes and photos from Saudi Arabia, and you can click here for spoilers on today’s big event. You can click here to join our live Crown Jewel coverage and Viewing Party at 11am ET beginning with the Kickoff.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.