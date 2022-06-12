The producers have been revealed for the matches that aired on this week’s episodes of WWE Raw and SmackDown, according to Fightful Select:

Raw

– Cody Rhodes promo: Jamie Noble

– Dana Brooke vs. Becky Lynch: Kenny Dykstra

– Riddle vs. Miz: Abyss

– Street Profts vs. Usos: Michael Hayes

– Lashley promo: Adam Pearce

– Dominik Mysterio vs. Veer: Shane Helms

– Judgment Day turn: Petey Williams

– Cedric Alexander vs. Omos: Adam Pearce

– Ezekiel vs. Otis: Shawn Daivari

– Women’s Fatal Four Way: Petey Williams vs. Molly Holly

SmackDown

– Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre: Abyss & Ariya Daivari

– Lacey Evans vs. Xia Li: Kenny Dykstra

– Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi: Petey Williams

– Ricochet vs. Gunther: Jamie Noble & Curtis Axel

– Sami Zayn vs. Riddle: Michael Hayes & Shane Helms

Backstage Notes:

– On Raw, multiple producers had to pull double duty, which they like to avoid.

– Ariya Daivari produced Mustafa Ali vs. T-Bar, and Curtis Axel produced Reggie vs. Ciampa

– Ludwig Kaiser’s name has been misspelled on several internal documents going back a month

– Jason Jordan was listed as the producer for an Asuka vs. Bianca Belair dark match after Smackdown

– Wes Lee vs. Sanga was listed as the Smackdown dark match for a second week in a row, with Adam Pearce producing.