The producers have been revealed for the matches that aired on this week’s episodes of WWE Raw and SmackDown, according to Fightful Select:
Raw
– Cody Rhodes promo: Jamie Noble
– Dana Brooke vs. Becky Lynch: Kenny Dykstra
– Riddle vs. Miz: Abyss
– Street Profts vs. Usos: Michael Hayes
– Lashley promo: Adam Pearce
– Dominik Mysterio vs. Veer: Shane Helms
– Judgment Day turn: Petey Williams
– Cedric Alexander vs. Omos: Adam Pearce
– Ezekiel vs. Otis: Shawn Daivari
– Women’s Fatal Four Way: Petey Williams vs. Molly Holly
SmackDown
– Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre: Abyss & Ariya Daivari
– Lacey Evans vs. Xia Li: Kenny Dykstra
– Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi: Petey Williams
– Ricochet vs. Gunther: Jamie Noble & Curtis Axel
– Sami Zayn vs. Riddle: Michael Hayes & Shane Helms
Backstage Notes:
– On Raw, multiple producers had to pull double duty, which they like to avoid.
– Ariya Daivari produced Mustafa Ali vs. T-Bar, and Curtis Axel produced Reggie vs. Ciampa
– Ludwig Kaiser’s name has been misspelled on several internal documents going back a month
– Jason Jordan was listed as the producer for an Asuka vs. Bianca Belair dark match after Smackdown
– Wes Lee vs. Sanga was listed as the Smackdown dark match for a second week in a row, with Adam Pearce producing.