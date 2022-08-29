The producers have been revealed for the matches that aired on this week’s episodes of WWE Raw and SmackDown, according to Fightful Select:

Raw

– Seth Rollins and Riddle fight: Jason Jordan

– Trish Stratus promo, Women’s Tag Title Tourney match: TJ Wilson

– Dolph Ziggler vs. Finn Balor: Jamie Noble

– Kevin Owens vs. Chad Gable: Shawn Daivari

– Aliyah vs. Bayley: Kenny Dykstra

– Bobby Lashley & AJ Styles vs. Miz & Ciampa: Jason Jordan

– Edge vs. Damian Priest: Michael Hayes.

SmackDown

– Ricochet vs. Happy Corbin: Kenny Dyksstra

– Drew McIntyre promo: Michael Hayes

– Last Chance Four Way Tag Tourney match: TJ Wilson

– Sheamus, Brutes, Imperium promo: Abyss

– Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah vs. Natalya & Sonya Deville: TJ Wilson

– New Day and Viking Raiders promo: Jamie Noble

– Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn: Michael Hayes