The producers have been revealed for the matches that aired on this week’s episodes of WWE Raw and SmackDown, according to Fightful Select:
Raw
– Seth Rollins and Riddle fight: Jason Jordan
– Trish Stratus promo, Women’s Tag Title Tourney match: TJ Wilson
– Dolph Ziggler vs. Finn Balor: Jamie Noble
– Kevin Owens vs. Chad Gable: Shawn Daivari
– Aliyah vs. Bayley: Kenny Dykstra
– Bobby Lashley & AJ Styles vs. Miz & Ciampa: Jason Jordan
– Edge vs. Damian Priest: Michael Hayes.
SmackDown
– Ricochet vs. Happy Corbin: Kenny Dyksstra
– Drew McIntyre promo: Michael Hayes
– Last Chance Four Way Tag Tourney match: TJ Wilson
– Sheamus, Brutes, Imperium promo: Abyss
– Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah vs. Natalya & Sonya Deville: TJ Wilson
– New Day and Viking Raiders promo: Jamie Noble
– Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn: Michael Hayes